Maxeon Solar Technologies Converts Kering's Logistics Center Into 12.7MW Rooftop PV System
- Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s (NASDAQ: MAXN) solar technology will power the newly constructed international logistics hub of the global luxury group Kering SA (OTC: PPRUF), which manages the development of multiple renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry, and Watches.
- The installation located in Trecate, Northern Italy, will become a significant rooftop European Photovoltaic (PV) system with a peak output of 12.7 megawatts (MW) from over 31,000 SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) brand solar panels after completion by August 2021.
- The Trecate rooftop array will be installed on two adjacent buildings and cover over 55,160 square meters in total.
- Maxeon estimated the installation to supply over 13.5 GWh of clean electricity and mitigate over 7,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
- Price action: MAXN shares closed lower by 3.49% at $15.47 on Thursday.
