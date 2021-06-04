 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chairman Bob Iger Halves Disney Stake After Selling Nearly $100M Worth Of Shares This Week

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Share:
Chairman Bob Iger Halves Disney Stake After Selling Nearly $100M Worth Of Shares This Week

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Chairman Bob Iger sold off a chunk of his shares in the media and entertainment company popular for theme parks, according to regulatory filings on Thursday.

What Happened: Iger sold a total of 550,750 shares worth about $98.7 million at an average price of $179.21 on Tuesday, the filing revealed. Another 55,865 shares were marked as disposed-off by the Disney chairman as a gift.

The share sale and gift lowered Iger’s stake in Disney by over 50% but he still holds 500,000 shares in the company.

The Magic Kingdom boss is set to retire as Disney chairman at the end of the year. He had in 2020 passed on the baton to current CEO Bob Chapek.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys $26M Disney Shares And Sells $13M In Netflix: What You Need To Know

Disney shares have risen over six-folds under Iger, who was named CEO in March 2005, compared to the three-fold rise in S&P 500 Index.

Susan Arnold, operating executive at private equity firm The Carlyle Group and a Disney director since 2007, also sold 8,400 DIS shares, worth $1,493,100 on Wednesday, as per a separate filing. Arnold still holds 41,498.3 shares in the company.

Price Action: Disney shares closed 0.43% lower at $176.24 on Thursday.

Read Next: Walt Disney's Stock Falls On Revenue Miss, Slower Disney+ Subscriber Growth

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

CONCACAF Semifinal Of USA Vs. Honduras: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Pulisic Goal Props
Streaming Players Are Pulling Out The Big Guns And Roku Keeps On Growing
David Spade To Guest Host 'Bachelor In Paradise' As Chris Harrison's Fate Remains Unclear
Walmart Is Now Getting Into Streaming Hardware: How Will The Move Impact Roku Partnership?
HBO Max Launches Lower Ad Frequency Options
Disney Executive Files Lawsuit Alleging LGBTQ Discrimination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob Chapek Bob Igor Disney PlusNews Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com