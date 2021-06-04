Apple Said To Be Working On New iPad Pro With Wireless Charging

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning to launch a new line of iPad Pro with wireless charging in 2022 and a redesigned iPad mini — a first in six years — later this year, Bloomberg reported Friday.

What Happened: The redesigned iPad Pro is being tested for a switch to a glass-bottom from the current aluminum enclosure, as per Bloomberg. The updated iPad mini is planned to have narrower screen borders and the removal of the home button has also tested.

The development work on the said iPad Pro is still in the early days and Apple’s plans could change or be canceled before next year’s launch, according to the report.

Wireless charging is increasingly becoming a common feature in smartphones but is a rarity among tablets. Apple first introduced wireless charging to iPhones in 2017.

See Also: Rumor Has It: Apple To Debut OLED Displays In iPad Next Year

Why It Matters: The pandemic lifted the Cupertino, California-based company’s iPad sales as consumers looked for new ways to work, study and stay entertained at home during COVID-19 lockdowns.

iPad sales jumped 43% during the last six months of 2020 compared with a year ago and soared 79% to $7.8 billion in the first three months of 2021, the report said.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.2% lower at $123.54 on Thursday.

Read Next: Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates