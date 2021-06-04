Apple's MagSafe Chargers Could Interfere With Cardiac Implants, Warns American Heart Association

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) MagSafe devices could interfere with pacemakers if they are held very close to the implant or held over the skin, according to American Heart Association, Appleinsider reported Thursday.

What Happened: The findings were reportedly published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, which agreed with a report by Heart Rhythm Journal, which in turn claimed that when the iPhone 12 is brought in close contact with certain implantable cardiac devices they are affected.

“Our study demonstrates that magnet reversion mode may be triggered when the iPhone 12 Pro Max is placed directly on the skin over an implantable cardiac device and thus has the potential to inhibit [life-saving] therapies, “ the Association’s report noted, as per Appleinsider.

The Association was reported to have used an iPhone 12 Max phone for its tests against a series of 11 different pacemakers and defibrillators.

The medical devices were both “in vivo” — meaning they were implanted in patients or “ex vivo” — meaning they were newly unboxed or not yet implanted devices, as per the Association.

Why It Matters: The “iPhone 12 Pro Max was able to trigger magnetic reversion mode at a distance up to 1.5cm [0.6 inches],” said the report, as per AppleInsider.

"Our study suggests otherwise as magnet response was demonstrated in 3/3 cases in vivo."

The Association noted that people often put their smartphones in breast pockets over a device that can be in close proximity to cardiac implantable electronic devices, which “can lead to asynchronous pacing or disabling of antitachycardic therapies.”

An Apple advisory on MagSafe states, “To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).”

Apple launched the iPhone 12 lineup in October last year. The phones are 5G capable and come with features like a Lidar scanner along with MagSafe charging and accessories such as wallets.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.22% lower at $123.54 on Thursday in the regular session.