10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Senseonics (AMEX:SENS) shares are trading higher after the company announced results of the PROMISE study demonstrating strong accuracy of 180 day CGM sensor.
- Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) shares are trading higher. The company reported NB Alternatives GP Holdings bought 1,268,115 shares at an average price of $2.86.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares are trading higher. Hearing Baird initiated coverage with Outperform rating and a $5 price target.
Losers
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
