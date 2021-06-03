 Skip to main content

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2021 5:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Senseonics (AMEX:SENS) shares are trading higher after the company announced results of the PROMISE study demonstrating strong accuracy of 180 day CGM sensor.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) shares are trading higher. The company reported NB Alternatives GP Holdings bought 1,268,115 shares at an average price of $2.86.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares are trading higher. Hearing Baird initiated coverage with Outperform rating and a $5 price target.

Losers

  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

