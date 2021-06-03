 Skip to main content

Microsoft Software in Hart InterCivic US Voting Machines to Track Ballots: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
  • U.S. voting machine maker Hart InterCivic Inc will integrate Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) vote-tracking system into its in-person machines to ensure U.S. election result credibility, Bloomberg reports.
  • The program will help confirm vote counting. It will allow voters to track their choices and support the security experts independently audit the results using Microsoft’s ElectionGuard software.
  • The transparency in the election result assumed heightened significance after the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot vandalism.
  • Hart InterCivic plans to start by pairing ElectionGuard with its own Verity voting system.
  • However, the customers will have complete discretion regarding the adoption of the system.
  • The voters will receive a piece of paper with a verification or QR code after submitting their ballots. The voters can punch in the code into the local election jurisdiction’s website to track their ballot through the tabulation process.
  • The process ensures the privacy and secrecy of the votes cast.
  • The system will enable third parties, including political parties or news organizations, to write their programs to confirm election tallies.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.84% at $245.23 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

