 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DLocal Shares Jump 50% Bagging $9B Valuation in Nasdaq Debut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
DLocal Shares Jump 50% Bagging $9B Valuation in Nasdaq Debut
  • Uruguay’s cross-border payments company DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) shares jumped close to 50% in its U.S. initial public offering price (IPO) debut reaching a market capitalization of almost $9 billion.
  • Shares opened at $31, compared to the IPO price of $21. DLocal raised around $92.6 million from the sale of 4.4 million shares in its IPO.
  • DLocal CEO Sebastián Kanovich intended to utilize the IPO proceeds for product addition and geographical expansion.
  • The company’s merchants include Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). DLocal reported revenue of $104 million in 2020, as per Reuters.
  • Price action: DLO shares traded higher by 51.86% at $31.89 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLO)

dLocal Prices IPO at $21 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
IPO Preview: dLocal, Online Payment Company In Emerging Markets, Leads Short Holiday Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com