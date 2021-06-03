DLocal Shares Jump 50% Bagging $9B Valuation in Nasdaq Debut
- Uruguay’s cross-border payments company DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) shares jumped close to 50% in its U.S. initial public offering price (IPO) debut reaching a market capitalization of almost $9 billion.
- Shares opened at $31, compared to the IPO price of $21. DLocal raised around $92.6 million from the sale of 4.4 million shares in its IPO.
- DLocal CEO Sebastián Kanovich intended to utilize the IPO proceeds for product addition and geographical expansion.
- The company’s merchants include Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). DLocal reported revenue of $104 million in 2020, as per Reuters.
- Price action: DLO shares traded higher by 51.86% at $31.89 on the last check Thursday.
