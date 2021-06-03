 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

John Deere Adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil for Equipment Training
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
John Deere Adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil for Equipment Training
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) announced that agri equipment manufacturer Deere & Co (NYSE: DEhad deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil via local Vuzix distributor, Totalpower.
  • Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses helped machine operators quickly train on the advanced equipment, and was a productivity solution for keeping the equipment up and running, John Deere Product Support Specialist Pablo Jau said.
  • "The use of Vuzix Smart Glasses to improve productivity, reduce downtime and costs and increase worker safety continues to expand around the globe," Vuzix CEO Paul Travers said.
  • Price action: VUZI shares traded lower by 3.05% at $19.38 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DE + VUZI)

Vuzix Smart Glasses Wins EMC Safety Standard Certification
Cathie Wood Buys Another $1.6M In Netflix And Trims Stake In Chipmaker NXP By $14.8M
Cathie Wood Buys $13.5M In Smart Glasses Supplier Vuzix On Dip
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix
Expert Ratings for Deere
Inflation Or Deflation, Crypto Boom Or Bust?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com