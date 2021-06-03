John Deere Adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil for Equipment Training
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) announced that agri equipment manufacturer Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) had deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil via local Vuzix distributor, Totalpower.
- Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses helped machine operators quickly train on the advanced equipment, and was a productivity solution for keeping the equipment up and running, John Deere Product Support Specialist Pablo Jau said.
- "The use of Vuzix Smart Glasses to improve productivity, reduce downtime and costs and increase worker safety continues to expand around the globe," Vuzix CEO Paul Travers said.
- Price action: VUZI shares traded lower by 3.05% at $19.38 on the last check Thursday.
