Twitter Debuts Subscription Service With New Exclusive Features

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is rolling out a subscription service that will provide users with enhanced features including the ability to undo a tweet before it is published.

What Happened: The new Twitter Blue service is being introduced for Canadian and Australian users with a monthly access fee of $2.99. The company did not say when the service will be available in the U.S. and other countries, adding that it has no plans to discontinue the free service.

In announcing Twitter Blue, the company said that the service will include features requested by customers, including “Bookmark Folders” for organizing saved content, an updated reader mode to better facilitate following longer threads, and an undo feature to revise a tweetup to 30 seconds before it gets published. However, the undo feature will not allow users to edit a tweet once it goes live.

What Else Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter Blue subscribers will also receive faster customer support service, choose from new app colors and modify the Twitter app icon on iOS devices.

Bloomberg also noted the subscription service comes at a time when Twitter’s advertising sales — which accounts for 85% of its revenue — went into decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is banking on its adoption by those who make heavy use of the platform, including social media marketers, journalists and political campaigns.

“Twitter Blue is aimed at customers who are our most engaged, our most passionate super users who really want to take their experience to the next level,” said Sara Beykpour, the product lead in charge of subscriptions. “There is something special about this cohort that we’re really learning about.”

(Photo by Brett Jordan via Unsplash)