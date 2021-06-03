 Skip to main content

Coupa Introduces $50M Ventures Fund to Assist Startups
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 11:16am   Comments
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUPlaunched a $50 million fund under Coupa Ventures to drive Business Spend Management innovation.
  • Coupa Ventures will invest in early- and growth-stage companies under the arrangement.
  • Zylo and SourceDay are the fund's first two portfolio companies.
  • SaaS management platform Zylo helps companies manage and optimize cloud-based applications.
  • Supply chain performance solution SourceDay bridges the gap between a company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) and its supply chain network.
  • Coupa held $323.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: COUP shares traded lower by 3.02% at $227.13 on the last check Thursday.

