Coupa Introduces $50M Ventures Fund to Assist Startups
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) launched a $50 million fund under Coupa Ventures to drive Business Spend Management innovation.
- Coupa Ventures will invest in early- and growth-stage companies under the arrangement.
- Zylo and SourceDay are the fund's first two portfolio companies.
- SaaS management platform Zylo helps companies manage and optimize cloud-based applications.
- Supply chain performance solution SourceDay bridges the gap between a company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) and its supply chain network.
- Coupa held $323.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2021.
- Price action: COUP shares traded lower by 3.02% at $227.13 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.