Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch, Fight Preview For The Highly-Anticipated Exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring in a one-off fight against YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Mayweather, a 2020 International Boxing Hall-of-Fame inductee last fought in 2017 against UFC superstar Connor McGregor.

How to watch: Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Showtime PPV. The eight-round exhibition fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fight preview: Paul has just one fight on his record, a matchup against fellow social media personality KSI in November, a bout he lost via split decision. However, he's confident this result will be different, saying, “Floyd came out of retirement just to get re-retired. I’m about to beat the greatest fighter of all time.”

Mayweather is 50-0 in his career with 27 knockouts. He defeated McGregor in the 10th round in his last professional fight. He holds championships across five weight classes and is considered to be one of the greatest boxer of all time. At 5'8 and about 150 pounds, Mayweather is dwarfed by the 6'2, nearly 200-pound Paul.

Mayweather’s 2017 fight against Manny Pacquiao is the highest-grossing match of all time, bringing in $410 million in PPV revenue.

At the pre-fight press conference, Paul and Mayweather got confrontational as Paul’s brother Jake took Mayweather’s hat. Security quickly intervened, but Mayweather wanted to get at his opponent. Controversy sells, and this incident has already increased the hype leading into the event.

The rules for the fight were released on Wednesday. It will be an eight-round match with three minutes per round. Neither fighter will wear any head protection and knockouts will be up to the referee’s decision. There will be no judges and no official winner read.

With several undercard fights, it's expected Paul and Mayweather will enter the ring around 10 p.m. ET.

Betting preview: Mayweather enters the fight as the overwhelming favorite at -1,000 while Paul checks in at +600. This should come as no surprise considering the resumes of each fighter.

Mayweather has been a favorite in each of his last 18 fights and was at -2,000 twice. He has defeated big names such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya, just to list off a few.

At -1000, a straight-up bet on Mayweather would only net $10 on a $100 bet while a $100 wager on Paul would net $600. Given the overwhelming advantage Mayweather has entering this fight, it seems highly likely he emerges victorious. As more and more prop bets become available in the day or two leading up to the fight, that's where the excitement will happen.

Full fight card:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul; Exhibition

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina; Light Heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias; Middleweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell; Cruiserweight

Jean Carlos Torres vs. Zack Kuhn; Junior Welterweight

Adrian Benton vs. Pedro Angel Cruz; Lightweight

Micky Scala vs. Adam Ramirez; Junior Middleweight

Dorian Khan vs. Jonathan Conde; Featherweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Angelo Diaz; Welterweight

Viddal Riley vs. Quintell Thompson; Cruiserweight