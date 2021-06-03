 Skip to main content

What's Driving Ford's Stock Higher Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company released its vehicle sales results for May. 

Ford News: Ford announced a new electrified vehicle sales record as it saw electrified vehicle sales grow 184% in May.

Overall F-Series sales through May were up 4.7%, while Ford brand SUVs posted the best May sales results since 2003.

Related Link: Car Wars: Ford Analyst Raises Price Target, Praises Product Pipeline

“Ford sales were up 4.1 percent on tight inventories, while year-to-date sales increased 11.3 percent. Ford and its dealers are working harder than ever to match the right mix of inventory to best meet the needs of our customers at the local level," said Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford Sales. 

See also: How To Buy Apple Stock

Frick also noted it has had over 70,000 reservations for its F-150 Lightning over the past two weeks. 

Price Action: Ford is making new 52-week highs. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 3.39% at $15.42.

Photo courtesy of Ford.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Andrew Frick why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

