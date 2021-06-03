 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) - P/E: 4.74
  2. Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) - P/E: 5.34
  3. Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) - P/E: 2.79
  4. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) - P/E: 9.36
  5. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) - P/E: 9.26

Encore Capital Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.3 in Q4 to 2.97 now. Encore Capital Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sixth Street Specialty saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q4 to 0.53 now. Sixth Street Specialty does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enova International saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.39 in Q4 to 2.2 now. Enova International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Popular reported earnings per share at 3.12, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.1. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.32%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 2.37% in the previous quarter.

ACNB's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.86, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.81. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.56%, which has decreased by 0.43% from 3.99% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (ECPG + TSLX)

Encore Capital Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com