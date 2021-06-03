 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cambium Networks Prices Secondary Equity Offering by Selling Stakeholder at 16.5% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Cambium Networks Prices Secondary Equity Offering by Selling Stakeholder at 16.5% Discount
  • Wireless networking infrastructure provider Cambium Networks Corp’s (NASDAQ: CMBM) priced 2 million shares in a secondary public offering at $48 per share. 
  • The offering is from the selling shareholders, Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P., for $96 million. 
  • The offer price signifies a 16.5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price of $57.50.
  • As per the last 13D Sec filing, Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. owned 14.9 million shares.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.3 million shares.
  • Cambium is not selling any shares and will not receive any offering proceeds.
  • Price action: CMBM shares are lower by 0.72% at $48.56 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMBM)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com