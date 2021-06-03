 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 4:34am   Comments
  • The Challenger Job-cut report for May is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 627,000 in May following better-than-expected increase of 742,000 in the previous month.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to drop to 400,000 for the May 29 week from 406,000 in the previous week.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm productivity rising 5.5%, with unit labor costs dropping 0.3% for the quarter.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI is expected to increase to 67.4 in May from previous month’s reading of 64.7.
  • The ISM's services index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to rise to 63.1 in May from 62.7 in the prior month.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 1:50 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 3:05 p.m. ET.

