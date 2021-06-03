Apple Prepares For Workers' Return To Office By September

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) expects employees to return to the office for at least three days a week starting in early September, according to internal communication from CEO Tim Cook cited by The Verge.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based company, known to follow an office-centric culture, said some employees may be asked to work four to five days a week in the office.

Cook had in December indicated some teams would come back to the office as early as June.

Employees will be asked to come into the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the letter. Teams that need to work in person will return four to five days a week.

Workers also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, “to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own,” The Verge noted, citing the email.

Why It Matters: Among tech giants, Apple has a more conservative take on remote work. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) last month relaxed its remote work plan and said 20% of its workforce would be able to work from home permanently, as per a CNBC report.

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Mark Zuckerberg has said that remote work “is the future,” and employees can work from home forever, so long as they get their manager’s approval.

Google had in April indicated it could save a whopping $1 billion annually if employees continue to work from home the rest of the year and not travel, book trips and hotels online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.63% higher at $125.06 on Wednesday.

