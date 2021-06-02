Mike Krzyzewski To Retire: A Look At His Records, 2022 Betting Odds For Duke

One of the most well-known names in college sports is set to retire.

What Happened: Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season, according to sources from ESPN.

Krzyzewski is the winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history with 1,170 wins. "Coach K" has coached for 41 seasons including five years as the head coach of Army and the rest spent leading Duke.

Krzyzewski will enter his final season with a record of 1,170 wins and 361 losses. He has five NCAA Championships, which ranks him second behind the legendary UCLA coach John Wooden (10).

Coach K's Records: Krzyzewski ranks first with 97 NCAA Tournament wins and has taken teams to the Final Four 12 times. He has watched 41 of his players drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, including 28 lottery picks.

His Duke teams won Championships in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015.

Krzyzewski won 12 ACC Conference Championship titles and 15 ACC Tournament Championships.

Along with coaching college basketball, Krzyzewski was the head coach of the U.S. men’s team for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He won gold medals all three years and coached players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Jon Scheyer, a former Blue Devil player, will reportedly take over as the head coach of the Blue Devils after the season. Scheyer played under Coach K from 2006 to 2010, winning an NCAA Championship in his senior season. He has been a key recruiter for Duke over the last several years.

Betting Odds: The Blue Devils missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021 for the first time since 1995. With this set to be the swan song for Coach K and a talented recruiting class coming in, could bettors be wise to back the Blue Devils?

On DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), the Blue Devils have odds of +1300 to win the 2022 NCAA Championship. The odds rank the Blue Devils sixth, with last year’s runner-up the Gonzaga Bulldogs the favorite at +700.

Duke has odds of +300 to reach the Final Four in 2022, which is eighth among team odds from DraftKings.

Betting the NCAA Championship is a hard bet to make this early in the season. A lot depends on seeding and matchups in the NCAA Tournament.

It will be interesting to see the odds of Duke winning the ACC Conference for 2021-2022, which could be a likely outcome.

Mike Krzyzewski talks to his team during a timeout while during a game against the University of Virginia at Duke University, NC, Jan. 12, 2012. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen