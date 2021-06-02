 Skip to main content

President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
  • President Joe Biden reviewed the ransomware threat and will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a feasible solution at a Geneva meeting on June 16, Reuters reports.
  • The attack on the Brazilian meatpacker JBS’s facilities in the U.S. marked the third ransomware attack in the country since Biden’s Presidency in Jan. 2021.
  • JBS hinted the attack origin to a Russian criminal organization.
  • The Presidents are expected to discuss the issue as Biden has recognized the importance of the Russian government’s role in preventing such attacks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
  • The Justice Department (DOJ) formed a task force to restraint the ransomware cyberattacks.
  • The Biden government has prioritized cybersecurity funding to counter the multiple attacks.

