Microsoft to Reveal Latest Windows Software Version on June 24: Bloomberg
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will showcase the new version of its flagship Windows software on June 24, Bloomberg reports based on CEO Satya Nadella’s update.
- The new software will include changes to the design, more opportunities for creators and developers via the Windows app store, and methods for convenient connection build-up between users and communities.
- The software will be rolled out to so-called Windows Insiders who sign up to test new products and will likely be released widely this fall.
- Microsoft sent out an invitation to the event with Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. Nadella revealed the new version of Windows at a developer event in May 2021.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.44% at $246.31 on the last check Wednesday.
