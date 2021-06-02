 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SAP Introduces Tools for Business Transformation, Productivity
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
SAP Introduces Tools for Business Transformation, Productivity
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAPunveiled the SAP Business Network at the global SAPPHIRE NOW conference for better business outcomes, navigation of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, and sustainability contribution enhancement.
  • It announced multiple innovations for business process transformation and higher productivity. 
  • SAP’s Business Process Intelligence Solutions enabled organizations to analyze and improve their real-world business processes through the SAP Process Insights solution.
  • The Verify service used AI and machine learning to detect potential expense report issues and anomalies automatically.
  • The SAP Upscale Commerce solution was online commerce, no-code solution to allow midmarket retailers to create omnichannel shopping experiences in minutes.
  • The SAP Analytics Cloud solution now offered operational workforce analytics and planning abilities and integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
  • Price action: SAP shares traded lower by 0.59% at $139.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAP)

BofA Upgrades Qualtrics On Secular Tailwinds
SAP: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Fortune Hails Cisco, Hilton As 'Best Companies To Work For' In 2021
Blackstone-Backed AI Supply Chain Software Provider Blue Yonder Files For IPO: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com