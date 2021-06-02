SAP Introduces Tools for Business Transformation, Productivity
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) unveiled the SAP Business Network at the global SAPPHIRE NOW conference for better business outcomes, navigation of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, and sustainability contribution enhancement.
- It announced multiple innovations for business process transformation and higher productivity.
- SAP’s Business Process Intelligence Solutions enabled organizations to analyze and improve their real-world business processes through the SAP Process Insights solution.
- The Verify service used AI and machine learning to detect potential expense report issues and anomalies automatically.
- The SAP Upscale Commerce solution was online commerce, no-code solution to allow midmarket retailers to create omnichannel shopping experiences in minutes.
- The SAP Analytics Cloud solution now offered operational workforce analytics and planning abilities and integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
- Price action: SAP shares traded lower by 0.59% at $139.21 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.