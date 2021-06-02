European Consumer Lobby Group Joins EU Antitrust Lawsuit Versus Apple
- The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) lobby group supported the European Union’s antitrust case against Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for alleged distortion of competition in the music streaming market, Reuters reports based on BEUC publication.
- The antitrust lawsuit followed Spotify Technology SA’s (NYSE: SPOT) initial complaint against the iPhone maker in April 2021.
- Apple has refuted the allegations and credited its App Store for Spotify’s success. Apple has 12 weeks to respond.
- BEUC’s joining as an interested third party in the antitrust regulator’s case could lead to a penalty of up to 10% of Apple’s global turnover and force a change to its business practices.
- BEUC acknowledged its joint efforts with the E.U. to ensure the access of a full range of music streaming services to the European customers without any unfair restriction or artificially inflated prices.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.02% at $124.26 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media