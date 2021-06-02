 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Consumer Lobby Group Joins EU Antitrust Lawsuit Versus Apple
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
European Consumer Lobby Group Joins EU Antitrust Lawsuit Versus Apple
  • The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) lobby group supported the European Union’s antitrust case against Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for alleged distortion of competition in the music streaming market, Reuters reports based on BEUC publication.
  • The antitrust lawsuit followed Spotify Technology SA’s (NYSE: SPOT) initial complaint against the iPhone maker in April 2021.
  • Apple has refuted the allegations and credited its App Store for Spotify’s success. Apple has 12 weeks to respond.
  • BEUC’s joining as an interested third party in the antitrust regulator’s case could lead to a penalty of up to 10% of Apple’s global turnover and force a change to its business practices.
  • BEUC acknowledged its joint efforts with the E.U. to ensure the access of a full range of music streaming services to the European customers without any unfair restriction or artificially inflated prices.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.02% at $124.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SPOT)

US Announces Tariffs On Six Countries Over Digital Tax Discrimination
Big Tech Is More Important Than Ever With Alphabet Even Reaching New Horizons
Twitter Begins Testing Full Screen Vertical Format Ad to Compete Facebook, Snap
Garmin Introduces Premium Forerunner 945 LTE GPS Running and Triathlon Smartwatch with LTE Connectivity
Huawei Launches Harmony OS to Take On Google's Android: WSJ
Nvidia CEO Optimistic Over Regulatory Support for Arm Acquisition: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com