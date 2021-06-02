AI Solutions Provider EdgeCortix Deploys Cadence Tools for Chip Designing
- Artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions provider EdgeCortix Inc has deployed multiple Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) verification and digital tools to fast-track the design and verification of its edge AI chips.
- The Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm AMBA 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulation helped EdgeCortix reduce its verification environment's development to less than a month and detect protocol bugs leading to lower testbench debug time quickly
- The Cadence Genus Synthesis Solution and Joules RTL Power Solution led to a twofold reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).
- EdgeCortix improved overall verification throughput and accomplished its verification schedule with the Xcelium simulator. The Xcelium simulator's debug ability helped EdgeCortix to debug assertions and transactions quickly.
- The Genus Synthesis Solution's multithreading abilities allowed EdgeCortix to try more synthesis options for the best gate-level netlist in lesser time.
- EdgeCortix plans to adopt the Cadence CloudBurst platform for a ready-to-use cloud-based design environment.
- Price action: CDNS shares traded lower by 0.67% at $124.91 on the last check Wednesday.
