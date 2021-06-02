 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Musk: Tesla's 'Biggest Challenge' Is Supply Chain, Says It's Short-Term Issue
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Musk: Tesla's 'Biggest Challenge' Is Supply Chain, Says It's Short-Term Issue

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who has flagged supply chain issues as the main reason behind the automaker's recent price hikes, has reiterated this on Twitter.

On a positive note, Musk said the issue is transitory.

What Happened: Twitter user Pierre Ferragu, who is an analyst at New Street Research, pointed out that Tesla is shipping cars from China to Europe and increasing prices in the U.S. His take on the scenario is that strong underlying demand in the U.S. is forcing price hikes and preventing exports.

Musk replied that the biggest challenge is the supply chain, especially for microcontroller chips, adding that he's "never seen anything like it."

 

Related Link: Elon Musk Says Tesla EV Price Hikes Happening Due To Supply Chain Issues

Why It's Important: A microcontroller is a compact integrated circuit designed to govern a specific operation in an embedded system.

Tesla said in its first-quarter earnings call that it was able to navigate the global chip supply shortage by "pivoting extremely quickly to new microcontrollers, while also simultaneously developing firmware for new chips made by new suppliers."

Tesla's rival in China,  Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO), said Tuesday that its deliveries in May were hit by the chip crunch.

Chipmakers have responded to the crisis by adding capacity. Taiwanese foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has increased capital spending to install additional capacity.

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECY), which faced production disruption due to a fire in March, said full capacity will come back online by mid-June.

At last check Wednesday, Tesla shares were down 3% at $605.17. 

Related Link: BofA Cuts Tesla Price Target By $200, Predicts Another Equity Offering

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Dogecoin Holders Should 'Tip' Wildly To Help Widen The Community Base, Says Co-Creator
Elon Musk Has Violated Court Order On Tesla Tweets At Least Twice, SEC Says: WSJ
Nio Rival Xpeng Says It Could Beat Q2 Delivery Target Despite Chip Shortage Concerns
What Should Bitcoin Investors Do With The Recent Price Crash? Strategist Says There Really Is Just One Good Option
Dogecoin Shoots Up 11.3% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Cryptos Remain Muted
'Sounds Kinda Fun': Elon Musk Supports A Lollapalooza-Like Event For Dogecoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com