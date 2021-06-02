 Skip to main content

Malta Police Frontline Officers Assume Motorola Solutions Body-Worn Cameras
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Malta Police Force’s frontline officers adopt Motorola Solutions Inc’s (NYSE: MSIVB400 body-worn cameras.
  • The five-year service contract includes evidence management software to safely process captured video footage and the new Bluetooth-activated Holster Aware feature to initiate automatic camera recording if a weapon is unholstered.
  • Motorola Solutions’ VB400 body-worn cameras have been adopted by frontline emergency teams, including the National Police in France, Belgium Police, Romanian Police, Romanian Border Police, and multiple police forces across the U.K.
  • Price action: MSI shares traded higher by 2.03% at $209.13 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

