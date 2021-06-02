Super Micro Computer Targets 2M Global Servers Annually at Lower Cost By Summer 2021
- Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) doubled its manufacturing capacity to meet the global Cloud, AI, and 5G/Edge induced server and storage demand.
- The company has almost completed expansion at both the U.S. and Taiwan campuses.
- The new manufacturing facilities will ensure lower costs by leveraging U.S. design with Taiwan’s lower-cost manufacturing.
- Supermicro will be able to produce over two million servers annually by mid-summer 2021, effectively doubling capacity.
- Rack-level design reduces pricing for customers. Supermicro will deliver fully configured and tested racks to global customers through the Supermicro Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions ability.
- The assembly lines will produce a range of servers and rack level integration consisting of Supermicro products and third-party components.
- Price action: SMCI shares are up 2.22% at $35.99 on the last check Wednesday.
