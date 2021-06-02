 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Own AMC Shares? Get Rewarded With A Free Popcorn Under New Investor Connect Program
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Own AMC Shares? Get Rewarded With A Free Popcorn Under New Investor Connect Program

One of the hottest stocks of 2021 is launching a new shareholder membership program that will offer rewards and exclusives.

What Happened: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is launching AMC Investor Connect.

The new program will offer the company the ability to communicate directly with its retail shareholders and offer exclusive rewards.

Shareholders can self identify through AMC’s website.

Shareholders will receive a free large popcorn for signing up for AMC Investor Connect. The offer is only good for the company’s U.S. theatres at this time.

According to AMC, members of the program will receive exclusive promotions including free and discounted offers, invitations to special screenings, communication directly from CEO Adam Aron and other information about AMC and “its place in the movie ecosystem.”

“We intend to communicate often with these investors and from time to time provide them with special benefits at our theatres. We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their fist movie at an AMC theatre this summer,” Aron said.

Related Link: AMC Entertainment CEO On Why Company Is Raising Money, "Watch Out Naysayers" 

Why It’s Important: As of March 11, AMC Entertainment had 3.2 million individual investors. Retail shareholders made up 80% of the share ownership, according to the company.

Investors of AMC have to be a member or sign up for AMC Stubs to become members of AMC Investor Connect. AMC Stubs is a free-to-join membership program with several tiers. The addition of shareholders to this program could increase the email database for AMC that it can use for targeted advertising.

AMC has 950 theatres and 10,500 screens globally. At the end of the first quarter, the company had 593 locations in the U.S.

Aron said in the press release that shareholders are “the owners of AMC and I work for them.”

AMC Price Action: Shares of AMC Entertainment are up 21% to $38.85 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
AMC's Stock Surges To New Highs Yet Again, Leading Across-The-Board Reddit Stock Rally
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Roars Again On Twitter As Stonks Soar, Led by AMC
Why Should AMC Have All The Fun? BlackBerry Stock Skyrockets Amid Heightened WSB Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AMC Investor Connect moviesNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com