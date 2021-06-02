Own AMC Shares? Get Rewarded With A Free Popcorn Under New Investor Connect Program

One of the hottest stocks of 2021 is launching a new shareholder membership program that will offer rewards and exclusives.

What Happened: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is launching AMC Investor Connect.

The new program will offer the company the ability to communicate directly with its retail shareholders and offer exclusive rewards.

Shareholders can self identify through AMC’s website.

Shareholders will receive a free large popcorn for signing up for AMC Investor Connect. The offer is only good for the company’s U.S. theatres at this time.

According to AMC, members of the program will receive exclusive promotions including free and discounted offers, invitations to special screenings, communication directly from CEO Adam Aron and other information about AMC and “its place in the movie ecosystem.”

“We intend to communicate often with these investors and from time to time provide them with special benefits at our theatres. We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their fist movie at an AMC theatre this summer,” Aron said.

Why It’s Important: As of March 11, AMC Entertainment had 3.2 million individual investors. Retail shareholders made up 80% of the share ownership, according to the company.

Investors of AMC have to be a member or sign up for AMC Stubs to become members of AMC Investor Connect. AMC Stubs is a free-to-join membership program with several tiers. The addition of shareholders to this program could increase the email database for AMC that it can use for targeted advertising.

AMC has 950 theatres and 10,500 screens globally. At the end of the first quarter, the company had 593 locations in the U.S.

Aron said in the press release that shareholders are “the owners of AMC and I work for them.”

AMC Price Action: Shares of AMC Entertainment are up 21% to $38.85 on Wednesday.