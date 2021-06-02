Twitter Begins Testing Full Screen Vertical Format Ad to Compete Facebook, Snap
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) will begin testing ads trial on its vanishing posts feature, “Fleets,” to compete with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) ads monetized “Stories” posts feature that fades after 24 hours, Reuters reports.
- Twitter will begin the pilot testing of the full-screen, vertical format ads in the U.S., TechCrunch reports.
- The full-screen ads on phones aim to win greater user attention.
- Previously, Twitter aimed to double its annual revenue by 2023 from 2020 levels, partly by selling ads on more parts of its site and the mobile app.
- Brands that create Fleet ads can also use a feature to direct a user to the company’s website or other web destination by swiping on the ad.
- The feature faced criticism during Nov. 2020 rollout for resembling other app features.
- Fleet ads will be launched across both Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android in the U.S.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.33% at $57.25 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.