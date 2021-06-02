 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Begins Testing Full Screen Vertical Format Ad to Compete Facebook, Snap
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Twitter Begins Testing Full Screen Vertical Format Ad to Compete Facebook, Snap
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) will begin testing ads trial on its vanishing posts feature, “Fleets,” to compete with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) ads monetized “Stories” posts feature that fades after 24 hours, Reuters reports.
  • Twitter will begin the pilot testing of the full-screen, vertical format ads in the U.S., TechCrunch reports.
  • The full-screen ads on phones aim to win greater user attention.
  • Previously, Twitter aimed to double its annual revenue by 2023 from 2020 levels, partly by selling ads on more parts of its site and the mobile app.
  • Brands that create Fleet ads can also use a feature to direct a user to the company’s website or other web destination by swiping on the ad.
  • The feature faced criticism during Nov. 2020 rollout for resembling other app features.
  • Fleet ads will be launched across both Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android in the U.S.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.33% at $57.25 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + TWTR)

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, DraftKings Or Exela Technologies?
Is Facebook's Stock About To Move Lower?
Huawei Launches Harmony OS to Take On Google's Android: WSJ
Elon Musk Has Violated Court Order On Tesla Tweets At Least Twice, SEC Says: WSJ
Exclusive: Cannabis Co. MariMed Appoints Howard Schacter To C-Suite
Ellie Kemper's 1999 Reign As Secret Society Ball Queen Sparks Twitter Brouhaha
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com