 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Huawei Launches Harmony OS to Take On Google's Android: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Share:
Huawei Launches Harmony OS to Take On Google's Android: WSJ

Huawei Technologies Co rolled out its self-developed smartphone operating system, Harmony OS, to reduce dependence on U.S. suppliers and contest Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s dominance., the Wall Street Journal reports.

What Happened: Harmony OS will be an open-source operating system like Google Android.

Huawei gadgets were barred from updating Google’s Android operating system since August, under a U.S. embargo. The ban also blocked Huawei’s access to Google Mobile Services software package.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF), and other leading phone makers besides Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) depend on Google’s Android. Huawei’s potential customers could be the Chinese sellers, who account for 57% of the global handset market.

Samsung and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) operating system launch met with minimal success due to Google’s dominant market share.

Earlier this year, Huawei disclosed plans to install Harmony OS on over 200 million Huawei devices, including smartphones, and over 100 million third-party devices.

Why It Matters: Analysts estimate headwinds in the form of a large ecosystem of software developers, large user base to attract developers and convince outside vendors to abandon a successful product.

International Business Strategies Inc CEO estimates greater odds against the mass adoption of the Harmony OS.

Huawei showcased its Harmony OS at a Dongguan developers conference in 2019.

Huawei’s app store AppGallery has 540 million monthly users and 2.7 million developers. Huawei’s Petal Maps replaces Google Maps, while Petal Search replaces the phone’s Google search bar.

The new operating system will not restore user access to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), YouTube, and Instagram.

Some Chinese manufacturers are already running Harmony OS on their smart appliances, including home-appliance giant Midea which is restricted to China.

A Canalys analyst expects Huawei to enjoy greater success in Google’s least penetrated markets like Africa.

Price action: GOOG shares closed higher by 0.76% at 2,429.81 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 1
Coinbase Cardholders Can Now Make Crypto Purchases On Apple Pay And Google Pay
Why Coinbase Is Trading Higher Today
How Researchers Find Better Investment Opportunities Using Digital Intelligence Resources
Software Is Eating The World And Cars Are Next On The Menu
Nine Entertainment Establishes News Content Supply Deal with Google, Facebook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Wall Street JournalNews Penny Stocks Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com