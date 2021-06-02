22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 37.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company said it received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for elamipretide for the treatment of Barth syndrome.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 18.6% to $38.01 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 16.3% to $13.44 in pre-market trading on renewed interest in the stock from retail investors. The company’s stock jumped around 15% on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 14.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares rose 9.7% to $8.38 in pre-market trading. Orbital Energy Group jumped 115% on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 9.4% to $26.42 in pre-market trading amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) rose 8.4% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares rose 7.8% to $5.11 in pre-market trading. Washington Prime Group shares surged around 114% on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) rose 7.5% to $2.87 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 7.3% to $5.12 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Tuesday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares rose 6.2% to $9.12 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Tuesday. The company, last week, announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 5.3% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares jumped over 20% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- Medallia Inc (NASDAQ: MDLA) rose 4.5% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 4.1% to $105.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 2.1% to $334.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for the year.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares fell 13.4% to $66.01 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed guidance and announced CEO Michael Coyle to step down due to personal matters.
- Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) fell 7.5% to $21.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares fell 5.7% to $9.40 in pre-market trading. SCYNEXIS, last week, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 5.7% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) fell 4.7% to $39.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of follow-on offering of 4.5 million ADSs.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 4.6% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Tuesday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 4.1% to $7.23 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q1 loss.
