IBM Commits Cybersecurity Center For US Federal Agencies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 8:28am   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMannounced it is creating the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity at IBM's offices in downtown Washington DC to assist the federal agencies in addressing the cybersecurity threat issues.
  • The move comes after multiple infrastructure hack, including SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) and the Colonial Pipeline, allegedly targeting government agencies. 
  • The IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity will be housed at IBM's offices in downtown Washington DC.
  • The Biden government has prioritized cybersecurity funding due to the recent cyber-attacks.
  • Price action: IBM shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $144.5 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

