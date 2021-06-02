IBM Commits Cybersecurity Center For US Federal Agencies
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) announced it is creating the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity at IBM's offices in downtown Washington DC to assist the federal agencies in addressing the cybersecurity threat issues.
- The move comes after multiple infrastructure hack, including SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) and the Colonial Pipeline, allegedly targeting government agencies.
- The IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity will be housed at IBM's offices in downtown Washington DC.
- The Biden government has prioritized cybersecurity funding due to the recent cyber-attacks.
- Price action: IBM shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $144.5 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.