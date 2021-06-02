NXP to Mass Produce Two Automotive Processors Under TSM's 16-NM Technology
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) announced the mass production readiness of NXP’s S32G2 vehicle network processors and the S32R294 radar processor under TSM’s 16-nm FinFET process technology.
- NXP’s release of 16nm processors for radar and vehicle networking will turn cars into intelligent, connected robots on wheels that were safe, secure, and enjoyable, NXP CEO Kurt Sievers said.
- Sievers also announced the mass release of NXP’s both processors.
- TSM’s portfolio of automotive process technologies and services help to make cars safer, smarter, and greener,” TSM CEO Dr. C.C. Wei said.
- The semiconductor chip crisis is estimated to cost the auto industry $110 billion in lost revenue for 2021.
- Price action: NXPI shares closed lower by 1.66% at $207.91 on Tuesday.
