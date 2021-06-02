 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares surged 115.2% to close at $7.64 on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) jumped 113.5% to close at $4.74 after climbing 12%on Friday.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares rose 40.6% to settle at $3.60.
  • Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) gained 37.2% to settle at $25.49.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 28% to close at $11.70 following Q1 results.
  • Rezolute, Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) rose 27.8% to close at $13.20.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 27.4% to settle at $57.47 after the company highlighted test results showing ANVS401 improves speed and accuracy in alzheimer's and in parkinson's patients.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) gained 26.6% to settle at $3.00 after the company reported additional cases of retinal tissue restoration in dry AMD patients treated with OpRegen RPE cells.
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) surged 26.4% to close at $22.75.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) surged 25.4% to close at $5.28.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) jumped 24.6% to close at $10.75.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 24% to close at $21.25 after the company announced a securities purchase agreement to invest in Cultural Objects for a purchase price of $500,000.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares surged 23.9% to close at $15.93 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3 billion. The company also reported Q1 earnings results..
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) climbed 23.1% to settle at $6.83.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 23% to close at $2.57 following a tweet from trader Will Meade mentioning the stock.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) surged 22.7% to close at $2.97. Hallador Energy announced plans to join with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. to develop up to 1000 megawatts of renewable power.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) jumped 22.7% to settle at $4.54.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 22.7% to settle at $32.04 after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 22.7% to close at $16.70.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 22.1% to close at $10.26 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) surged 21.8% to settle at $22.22.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 20.7% to close at $4.89 on above-average volume.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 20.7% to settle at $6.35.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 20.3% to close at $33.76.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) surged 20.2% to settle at $3.87.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) jumped 19.9% to close at $5.73.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 19.6% to settle at $9.83 after the company announced FDA approval of NUZYRA oral-only dosing regime for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 19.2% to close at $2.48 as the company won C$12.4 million information resources contract with the Quebec government.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) jumped 19.2% to close at $3.04 after OPEC agreed to a gradual easing of production cuts.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 19.1% to close at $18.67.
  • Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) surged 18.1% to settle at $4.30. Presidio Property Trust recently announced sales of Highland Court and Executive Office Park properties.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 18% to close at $3.41.
  • Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 17.5% to settle at $3.76.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) jumped 17.2% to settle at $30.02, potentially in anticipation of tomorrow's Q1 earnings report. Several names in the retail space recently reported strong quarterly results.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) surged 17.1% to close at $5.15.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 17% to close at $3.31.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) surged 16.5% to settle at $8.56.
  • C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) jumped 16.3% to close at $71.76 after the company secured a five-year renewal of a strategic deal with Shell.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) surged 15.5% to settle at $3.87. Sesen Bio said it may offer and sell shares of up to $100 million common stock from time to time.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) climbed 15.5% to close at $108.15.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 15.5% to settle at $16.63.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) gained 15.4% to close at $31.17. The company recently priced its IPO at $22 a share.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 15.4% to settle at $8.62.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 15.1% to close at $17.95.
  • Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) surged 14.8% to close at $17.88.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 14.8% to close at $11.56. BlackBerry has overtaken GameStop and now emerged as the second-most mentioned stock just behind AMC Entertainment on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 13.7% to settle at $6.97.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13% to close at $22.49. Shares of several oil and energy companies traded higher amid an output policy meeting between OPEC and its partners.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 11.1% to settle at $9.03.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) jumped 10% to settle at $8.59. Vertex Energy, shares jumped around 96% on Friday on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) rose 9.7% to settle at $4.41 after the company was awarded a three-year national contract with Premier, Inc.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.6% to close at $42.34. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said deliveries nearly doubled in May on a year-on-year basis but slipped sequentially amid an ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 9.4% to close at $16.70 on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares tumbled 38% to close at $9.40 on Tuesday after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) fell 15.2% to close at $11.58. The special purpose acquisition company is set to take the trading card company Topps public.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) declined 13.4% to settle at $6.88 after dropping over 40% on Friday.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) dropped 12.5% to close at $17.75.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) dipped 12% to settle at $6.21.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 11.8% to settle at $2.70.
  • eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) fell 11.6% to close at $3.60 after jumping around 53%on Friday.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dropped 11.4% to settle at $10.95.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 11% to close at $10.86.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) tumbled 9.9% to close at $14.85.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) dropped 9.3% to settle at $105.79 after the company issued FY21 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. The company said updated outlook reflected lower recent and projected demand for COVID-19 tests.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dipped 8.6% to close at $4.04.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 7.9% to close at $18.63. Humanigen recently submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 5.5% to close at $2.05 after gaining over 6% on Friday.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 4.8% to close at $0.86 after the company reported $11.9 million registered direct offering.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT + AHT)

What Does Abbott Laboratories Debt Look Like?
Why Abbott Is Trading Lower Today
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
The Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com