68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares surged 115.2% to close at $7.64 on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) jumped 113.5% to close at $4.74 after climbing 12%on Friday.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares rose 40.6% to settle at $3.60.
- Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) gained 37.2% to settle at $25.49.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 28% to close at $11.70 following Q1 results.
- Rezolute, Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) rose 27.8% to close at $13.20.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 27.4% to settle at $57.47 after the company highlighted test results showing ANVS401 improves speed and accuracy in alzheimer's and in parkinson's patients.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) gained 26.6% to settle at $3.00 after the company reported additional cases of retinal tissue restoration in dry AMD patients treated with OpRegen RPE cells.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) surged 26.4% to close at $22.75.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) surged 25.4% to close at $5.28.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) jumped 24.6% to close at $10.75.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 24% to close at $21.25 after the company announced a securities purchase agreement to invest in Cultural Objects for a purchase price of $500,000.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares surged 23.9% to close at $15.93 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3 billion. The company also reported Q1 earnings results..
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) climbed 23.1% to settle at $6.83.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 23% to close at $2.57 following a tweet from trader Will Meade mentioning the stock.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) surged 22.7% to close at $2.97. Hallador Energy announced plans to join with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. to develop up to 1000 megawatts of renewable power.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) jumped 22.7% to settle at $4.54.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 22.7% to settle at $32.04 after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 22.7% to close at $16.70.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 22.1% to close at $10.26 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) surged 21.8% to settle at $22.22.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 20.7% to close at $4.89 on above-average volume.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 20.7% to settle at $6.35.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 20.3% to close at $33.76.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) surged 20.2% to settle at $3.87.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) jumped 19.9% to close at $5.73.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 19.6% to settle at $9.83 after the company announced FDA approval of NUZYRA oral-only dosing regime for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 19.2% to close at $2.48 as the company won C$12.4 million information resources contract with the Quebec government.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) jumped 19.2% to close at $3.04 after OPEC agreed to a gradual easing of production cuts.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 19.1% to close at $18.67.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) surged 18.1% to settle at $4.30. Presidio Property Trust recently announced sales of Highland Court and Executive Office Park properties.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 18% to close at $3.41.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 17.5% to settle at $3.76.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) jumped 17.2% to settle at $30.02, potentially in anticipation of tomorrow's Q1 earnings report. Several names in the retail space recently reported strong quarterly results.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) surged 17.1% to close at $5.15.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 17% to close at $3.31.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) surged 16.5% to settle at $8.56.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) jumped 16.3% to close at $71.76 after the company secured a five-year renewal of a strategic deal with Shell.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) surged 15.5% to settle at $3.87. Sesen Bio said it may offer and sell shares of up to $100 million common stock from time to time.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) climbed 15.5% to close at $108.15.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 15.5% to settle at $16.63.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) gained 15.4% to close at $31.17. The company recently priced its IPO at $22 a share.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 15.4% to settle at $8.62.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 15.1% to close at $17.95.
- Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) surged 14.8% to close at $17.88.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 14.8% to close at $11.56. BlackBerry has overtaken GameStop and now emerged as the second-most mentioned stock just behind AMC Entertainment on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 13.7% to settle at $6.97.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13% to close at $22.49. Shares of several oil and energy companies traded higher amid an output policy meeting between OPEC and its partners.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 11.1% to settle at $9.03.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) jumped 10% to settle at $8.59. Vertex Energy, shares jumped around 96% on Friday on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) rose 9.7% to settle at $4.41 after the company was awarded a three-year national contract with Premier, Inc.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.6% to close at $42.34. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said deliveries nearly doubled in May on a year-on-year basis but slipped sequentially amid an ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 9.4% to close at $16.70 on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
Losers
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares tumbled 38% to close at $9.40 on Tuesday after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) fell 15.2% to close at $11.58. The special purpose acquisition company is set to take the trading card company Topps public.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) declined 13.4% to settle at $6.88 after dropping over 40% on Friday.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) dropped 12.5% to close at $17.75.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) dipped 12% to settle at $6.21.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 11.8% to settle at $2.70.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) fell 11.6% to close at $3.60 after jumping around 53%on Friday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dropped 11.4% to settle at $10.95.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 11% to close at $10.86.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) tumbled 9.9% to close at $14.85.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) dropped 9.3% to settle at $105.79 after the company issued FY21 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. The company said updated outlook reflected lower recent and projected demand for COVID-19 tests.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dipped 8.6% to close at $4.04.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 7.9% to close at $18.63. Humanigen recently submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 5.5% to close at $2.05 after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 4.8% to close at $0.86 after the company reported $11.9 million registered direct offering.
