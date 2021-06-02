 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 4:20am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for May will be released today.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 627,000 in May following better-than-expected increase of 742,000 in the previous month.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

