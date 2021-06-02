Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for May will be released today.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 627,000 in May following better-than-expected increase of 742,000 in the previous month.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
