LinkedIn-Backed Confluent Files To Go Public: What You Need To Know
Live event streaming platform Confluent Inc on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering with the SEC.
The startup, backed by Microsoft Corp-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) professional networking site LinkedIn, did not disclose the number of shares it would offer or the price range.
Confluent put a placeholder amount of $100 million to be raised in the IPO.
The company reported that first-quarter revenue climbed 51% to $77 million and net loss widened to $44.5 million from $33.6 million.
Confluent was valued at $4.5 billion last year when it raised $250 million in financing and is the latest startup looking to turn into a multibillion-dollar public company, TechCrunch reported at the time.
The California-based startup was founded by former LinkedIn engineers in 2011 and early developers of streaming processing software Apache Kafka.
According to the prospectus, San Francisco-based venture capital firms Benchmark Capital Partners and Index Ventures own 15.3% and 13% stakes, respectively, in the startup.
The startup counts Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) as customers.
Confluent will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “CFLT.”
