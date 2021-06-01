 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Aramark's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Share:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted a 126.12% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 2.76% over the previous quarter to $2.82 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Aramark is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q1, Aramark brought in $2.74 billion in sales but lost $20.47 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Aramark's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Aramark posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Aramark is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Aramark's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Aramark reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.24/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.34/share.

 

Related Articles (ARMK)

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Aramark
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Recap: Aramark Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com