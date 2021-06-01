 Skip to main content

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares jumped 67.3% to $5.94 after the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) climbed 58% to $3.4599 after climbing 12%on Friday.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares gained 28.5% to $3.2907.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares rose 24% to $15.93 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3 billion. The company also reported Q1 earnings results..
  • Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) gained 22.8% to $4.94 after the company was awarded a three-year national contract with Premier, Inc.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 22% to $10.51.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) climbed 21.5% to $5.11.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 20.7% to $11.03 following Q1 results.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) jumped 19.1% to $6.61.
  • Rezolute, Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 18.2% to $12.21.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) surged 18.1% to $2.80 after the company reported additional cases of retinal tissue restoration in dry AMD patients treated with OpRegen RPE cells.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 17.4% to $17.92 on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 16.8% to $9.12. Vertex Energy, shares jumped around 96% on Friday on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
  • Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) jumped 15% to $2.3924 as the company won C$12.4 million information resources contract with the Quebec government.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) jumped 14.7% to $2.7778. Hallador Energy announced plans to join with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. to develop up to 1000 megawatts of renewable power.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) surged 14.3% to $4.2278.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 14.1% to $22.70. Shares of several oil and energy companies traded higher amid an output policy meeting between OPEC and its partners.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) surged 13.1% to $9.20.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 11.8% to $29.20 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 9.1% to $28.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 6.5% to $10.70. BlackBerry has overtaken GameStop and now emerged as the second-most mentioned stock just behind AMC Entertainment on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 6.4% to $41.10. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said deliveries nearly doubled in May on a year-on-year basis but slipped sequentially amid an ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) rose 5% to $2.75. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 4.1% to $5.25 after the company reported new collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for LAG-3 therapy, Efti.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares dipped 25.5% to $11.30 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) fell 15.6% to $3.435 after jumping around 53%on Friday.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) tumbled 13.7% to $14.22.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) dipped 13.3% to $6.88 after dropping over 40% on Friday.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 12.7% to $10.78.
  • GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX) dipped 10.9% to $8.98.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 10.8% to $12.32 after jumping 45% on Friday.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) dropped 10.6% to $27.29.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) dipped 10.5% to $2.97.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 7.5% to $18.71. Humanigen recently submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 7.4% to $2.01 after gaining over 6% on Friday.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 4.8% to $0.8601 after the company reported $11.9 million registered direct offering.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

