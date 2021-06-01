Alithya Bags C$12M Multi-Year Project Management Contract From Quebec Government
- Alithya Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALYA) has secured a C$12.4 million five-year information resources project management contract from the Québec government.
- Alithya's professionals will offer expertise, client support and provide their teams with the response capability information resources project management.
- Price action: ALYA shares traded higher by 19.6% at $2.49 on the last check Tuesday.
