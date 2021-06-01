TELUS Invests $25M For Direct Fibre Optic Network Connection In Leduc
- TELUS Corp (NYSE: TU) has invested $25 million to directly connect Leduc’s homes and businesses to its fiber-optic network at no cost to taxpayers or residents.
- The initiative builds on TELUS’s recently announced plans to invest $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024.
- TELUS plans to connect the majority of the homes and businesses by next spring.
- TELUS PureFibre’s symmetrical upload and download speeds were equipped to withstand the additional pandemic demands.
- TELUS plans to expand the network infrastructure to more communities in the future.
- The company held C$1.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: TU shares traded higher by 0.66% at $22.7 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.