 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Entertainment CEO On Why Company Is Raising Money: 'Watch Out Naysayers'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
AMC Entertainment CEO On Why Company Is Raising Money: 'Watch Out Naysayers'

Shares of AMC Entertainment were trading higher Tuesday morning after the company sold shares in a private placement. AMC CEO Adam Aron defended the company's move on Twitter.

What Happened: A private placement worth $230.5 million saw AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) sell shares to hedge fund Mudrick Capital. Shares of AMC were sold at $27.12 each in the placement.

Aron shared a series of tweets that addressed the private placement and the company’s recent decision to sell shares in a $428-million funding round. 

See also: How to Buy AMC Stock

“I believe one of the best things $AMC did in 2021 was to raise $428 million a few weeks ago, at $9.94 per share,” Aron said.

The CEO said the funding helped the company in the short term and strengthened it. 

The 8.5 million AMC shares sold represent less than 1.7% of all outstanding shares and a small portion of the company’s typical trading volume, he said. 

Related Link: Is Jim Cramer Helping Fuel The AMC Entertainment Stock Rally? CEO Thanks The CNBC Host

The funding raised by AMC is expected to be used to acquire additional theaters, which could create immediate value for shareholders, Aron said. 

“We are seeing some terrific opportunities to pick up important theaters from other faltering chains,” the CEO said. 

“First in our sights are the strongest Arclight/Pacific theatres that will not re-open due to pandemic pressure. No one is out of the woods yet, but we like AMC’s improved liquidity, the increases of vaccinated people and the imminent release of new blockbuster movies.”

The move by AMC is not “mindless dilution” and will help the company grow, he said. 

“Watch out naysayers, $AMC is going to play on offense again.”

Aron referenced the role that retail investors are playing in AMC’s share price surge, saying the funding can help grow the company or “to many of you on Twitter, to grow YOUR company.”

AMC Price Action: Shares of AMC Entertainment were trading 16.21% higher at $30.33 at last check Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of AMC Entertainment. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
BlackBerry Shorts Could Get Burned If History Repeats
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In BlackBerry, Plug Power Or Vertex Energy?
Defiance ETFs CIO Predicts Blockbuster Summer For Movie Theaters
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?
AMC Raises $230.5M Through Private Placement To Hedge Fund Mudrick: What Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Aron Mudrick CapitalNews Management Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com