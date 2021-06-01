China's Interest Advocacy Group Sues Tencent for Alleged 'Inappropriate' Content In Honor Of Kings Game: Reuters
- China’s Beijing Teenagers Law Aid And Research Center has prosecuted Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) for alleged unsuitable content for minors in the game developer’s flagship video game, Honor of Kings, Reuters reports.
- The suit coincided with China’s unprecedented antitrust crackdown on leading Chinese tech companies, including Tencent.
- Reportedly, Tencent had reduced the minimum age limit for the game from 18 in 2017 to 12 in 2021.
- Low-cut clothes worn by the game characters and altered storyline with historical figures have triggered the lawsuit.
- An in-game lottery was likely to get the youth hooked to the game for a longer duration.
- Chinese authorities have sought to limit teenage gaming hours, citing eye damage concerns.
- The Honor of Kings game had 100 million daily active users globally in Nov. 2020.
- Price action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 3.42% at $81.06 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.