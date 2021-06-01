 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Defiance ETFs CIO Predicts Blockbuster Summer For Movie Theaters
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Defiance ETFs CIO Predicts Blockbuster Summer For Movie Theaters

This summer will likely be a blockbuster one for movie releases and customers returning to theaters, Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) announced Tuesday that it entered into an agreement to raise $230.5 million in cash by selling equity to Mudrick Capital for 8.5 million shares of AMC Entertainment stock at approximately $27.12 per share.

Related Link: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital

The recent move in the stock can be attributed to retail traders looking for potential short squeeze opportunities, Jablonski said, adding that the price of AMC Entertainment's stock has been pushed higher on momentum. 

The attendance spike is not going to be enough to rationalize the recent valuation increase, but it will probably save the company from bankruptcy, she told CNBC.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment traded as high as $36.72 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 21.09% premarket at $31.63. 

Photo by Keith C from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In AMC, Nio Or Boeing?
AMC Raises $230.5M Through Private Placement To Hedge Fund Mudrick: What Investors Need To Know
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
How Retail-Favorite Investments GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fared Against Each Other In May
BlackBerry Overtakes GameStop In WallStreetBets Interest; AMC On Top
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Aron CNBC Squawk BoxNews Financing Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com