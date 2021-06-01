24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 43.5% to $11.21 in pre-market trading. Vertex Energy, shares jumped around 96% on Friday on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) rose 37.1% to $5.76 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported pricing of upsized $14.4 million underwritten public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) rose 27.5% to $12.21 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares rose 19% to $15.30 in pre-market trading. KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to take Cloudera private, Bloomberg reported.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 16.5% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Friday.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares rose 13.6% to $1.17 in pre-market trading.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) rose 11.4% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares rose 10.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Friday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 10.1% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) rose 9.9% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its 91 million unit offering at $2.25 per unit.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) rose 9.4% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its first quarter.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 9.1% to $28.50 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry has overtaken GameStop and now emerged as the second-most mentioned stock just behind AMC Entertainment on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 8.1% to $7.21 in pre-market trading. Lizhi recently announced its new LIZHI podcast app has been recommended by Apple's app store as one of its featured apps.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 7.9% to $6.96 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, published a trial titled "A Trial to Learn More About a Possible Treatment For Participants With Acute Myeloid Leukemia" to ClinicalTrials.gov.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 7.5% to $10.82 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry has overtaken GameStop and now emerged as the second-most mentioned stock just behind AMC Entertainment on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 6.6% to $5.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported new collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for LAG-3 therapy, Efti.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) rose 6.4% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities, last week, initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 5% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Inpixon, last month, reported Q1 results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 3.1% to $39.80 in pre-market trading. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said deliveries nearly doubled in May on a year-on-year basis but slipped sequentially amid an ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.
Losers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares fell 13.4% to $11.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Friday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) shares fell 10.3% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after jumping around 53% on Friday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 7.4% to $0.8361 in pre-market trading after the company reported $11.9 million registered direct offering.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 6.6% to $18.90 in pre-market trading. Humanigen recently submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 6.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
