44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares jumped 95.7% to close at $7.81 on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million. HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4 to $25.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 53% to close at $4.07 on Friday. eMagin, earlier during the month, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 44.9% to settle at $13.82.
- Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEX) climbed 26.1% to settle at $25.15 after the company announced intent to commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 211,538 shares of its common stock at $26 per share.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) rose 24.1% to close at $24.71. Welbilt won a $3.3 billion bid from Italy's Ali Group, Reuters reported citing WSJ.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 20.8% to settle at $9.40 following recent Seeking Alpha article 'Organovo: New Strategy Targeting Internal Pipeline Development With Customized 3D Human Tissues Offers Upside.'
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) jumped 17.9% to settle at $1.45 after the company issued an update on NDA review for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) gained 17.6% to close at $14.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong revenue guidance.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) surged 17.6% to settle at $8.96.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) gained 16.8% to close at $6.95.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) jumped 16.3% to close at $5.98 after a USPTO site showed the company will be issued a US patent for 'Method and Apparatus for Fitting a Visual Prosthesis Using Electrically Evoked Responses.'
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) surged 15.5% to settle at $23.29.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 15.4% to close at $5.26.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) surged 15.2% to settle at $9.01.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) rose 13.9% to close at $37.60.
- FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) surged 13.7% to close at $34.15. The company recently priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) surged 13.2% to settle at $31.77.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) gained 12.1% to close at $11.00.
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) gained 11.7% to settle at $14.18.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) jumped 10.1% to settle at $291.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 FY21 guidance above estimates.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 9.2% to close at $1.67 after reporting Q4 results.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 7.5% to close at $86.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 5.4% to close at $238.10 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong forecast for the current quarter and also raised its FY22 guidance.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) gained 5.2% to close at $345.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and raised FY21 guidance.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares gained 5% to close at $33.77. Cricut, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) surged 5% to close at $1.92 after the company announced it has received a $10 million license fee upon achievement of a milestone under Medtronic development.
Losers
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) dipped 70% to close at $1.82 on Friday after the company priced its 91 million unit offering at $2.25 per unit.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) dropped 41% to settle at $7.94.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 37.4% to close at $10.60.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares dropped 28.8% to close at $7.61. Provention Bio said the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-7 in favor of the benefits of teplizumab outweighing the risks in support of approval to delay clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus. The PDUFA action date is July 2.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 17.1% to close at $10.26. Barclays downgraded US Silica from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) fell 16.8% to settle at $7.06 after the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to a marketing application for its dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning. The CRL indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dipped 14.9% to close at $3.05.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 14.2% to settle at $2.83.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) dropped 13.7% to close at $4.80.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 13% to close at $4.30.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 12.6% to settle at $222.00.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) dropped 12.6% to close at $7.16. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $9 to $7.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) dipped 11% to close at $20.23. Humanigen reported submission of application to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of its Lenzilumab for COVID-19.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 10.8% to close at $4.29 after a 13G filing showed DE Shaw has a 5% stake in the company.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) tumbled 10.7% to settle at $2.58. Tuniu is expected to report Q1 results on June 3.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 8.9% to settle at $29.23. HP reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.1% to close at $25.08 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) fell 5.6% to close at $60.94. Big Lots posted upbeat Q1 results.
