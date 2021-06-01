 Skip to main content

Instagram Updates Algorithm to Showcase Original, Reposted Content Equally
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 7:36am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram will rank original and reposted content equally following staff complaints regarding the absence of pro-Palestinian content during the recent Gaza conflict, the Financial Times reports.
  • Instagram had previously prioritized original content in the “stories” displayed at the top of a user’s feed over reshared content from other people.
  • Facebook’s algorithms had labeled words commonly used by Palestinian users, like “martyr” and “resistance,” as violent agitations and removed al-Aqsa mosque posts after incorrectly relating the holy Islamic site with a terrorist organization, Time reports.
  • Instagram told FT that the move was not in response to the problems over pro-Palestinian content but something under consideration for some time.
  • A Facebook employee told FT that they did not believe censorship from Facebook was deliberate, but “moderating at scale is biased against any marginalized groups.”
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.33% at $329.8 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

