Nokia, Daimler End Patent Licensing Feud
- Nokia (NYSE: NOK) inked a patent licensing agreement to license 3G and 4G mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) for a fee.
- They agreed to settle every pending lawsuit between them, including Daimler’s EC litigation. The agreement terms remain confidential.
- The lawsuit could have led to the suspension of Daimler’s production and sales of its cars and trucks, Financial Times reports.
- The lawsuit was triggered last year after Daimler refused to pay Nokia for patents used in its vehicles, Bloomberg reports.
- Several German courts had prosecuted Daimler for refusing to buy licenses for the technology.
- Daimler wanted its suppliers to buy the technology from Nokia, leading to lower fees for intellectual property use.
- Nokia earns $1.7 billion in annual licensing revenues, Reuters reports.
- Price action: NOK shares traded higher by 0.19% at $5.17 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
