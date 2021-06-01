Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The manufacturing PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 61.5 in May from prior month’s reading of 60.5.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise slightly to 60.9 in May from 60.7 in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 0.6% in April following March's 0.2% increase.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 34.5 in May from April's reading of 37.3.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets